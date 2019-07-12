Share:

KARACHI - A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday denied plea seeking suspension of NAB reference proceedings against Sindh Assembly’s Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

Learned Judge asked Durrani’s counsel why the reference was not challenged in a lower court. The counsel of Agha Siraj pleaded that his client didn’t misuse his authority. The NAB did’nt issue a call up notice to Siraj Durrani, the lawyer argued.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) counsel argued before the bench that Durrani misused his powers as minister and speaker. The court issued notice to NAB for a detailed reply over the matter.

An accountability court hearing a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Agha Siraj Durrani. The NAB had filed reference pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Agha Siraj Durrani and others. wwThe NAB named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in an accountability court in Karachi after an inquiry. Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail on judicial remand. According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.