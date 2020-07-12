Share:

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar have discussed the issues of electricity load shedding in Karachi at a high level meeting held in Karachi.

According to a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor, the meeting discussed the matters related to unannounced load shedding, power transmission and other issues.

Briefing the meeting on the power crisis, the K-Electric officials said that 2950 megawatt electricity was being supplied to the city and at present there is a shortfall of 250 MW.

They informed that 550 MW electricity will be added to the system with the help of the national grid by the summer of next year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Federal government has surplus electricity and it can provide as much power as K-Electric needs.