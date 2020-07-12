Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani and Chinese lead­ers have agreed that Ba­lochistan was important to both the all-weather friends and the province was a key part of the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They expressed these views during a webi­nar organized on “Ba­lochistan’s Political Par­ties’ Dialogue: CPEC and China’s Global Leader­ship during COVID19” by the EPI, a think-tank here yesterday, says a re­port carried by the Gwa­dar Pro yesterday.

The dialogue engaged speakers from most of the mainstream political parties of Balochistan to reiterate their commit­ment towards making CPEC a success and to discuss China’s achieve­ments in tackling the co­rona virus pandemic at home and abroad.

The dialogue also aimed to discuss the opportunities for Ba­lochistan under coopera­tion mechanism on COV­ID-19 to uplift its health care system, among oth­er important agenda items.

Governor Balochistan Justice ® Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chi­na’s Ambassador to Paki­stan Yao Jing addressed the forum as keynote speakers.

Speakers from var­ious political parties of Balochistan includ­ed Malik Sikandar Khan, leader of opposition in Balochistan Assembly, MPA Sanaullah Khan Ba­loch, Abdul Khaliq Haz­ara, Chairman of Haz­ara Democratic Party, Dr. Ishaque Baloch from Na­tional Party, Prince Agha Umer from Balochistan Awami Party, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel President – PML-Q Balochistan, and Dr. Hayatullah Khan Khil­ji - Member of Provincial Council and CEC ANP.

The Chinese ambas­sador in his keynote ad­dress highlighted the im­portance of Balochistan to Pakistan and China. He ex­plained the achievements of China in tackling COV­ID19 faced by and also ap­preciated the efforts of Pa­kistan in the war against the pandemic.

He assured that Chi­na will stand beside Pa­kistan through thick and thin. China has helped Pakistan in establishing a 1000 bed isolation hos­pital and is continuing to help Pakistan