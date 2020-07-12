ISLAMABAD - Pakistani and Chinese leaders have agreed that Balochistan was important to both the all-weather friends and the province was a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
They expressed these views during a webinar organized on “Balochistan’s Political Parties’ Dialogue: CPEC and China’s Global Leadership during COVID19” by the EPI, a think-tank here yesterday, says a report carried by the Gwadar Pro yesterday.
The dialogue engaged speakers from most of the mainstream political parties of Balochistan to reiterate their commitment towards making CPEC a success and to discuss China’s achievements in tackling the corona virus pandemic at home and abroad.
The dialogue also aimed to discuss the opportunities for Balochistan under cooperation mechanism on COVID-19 to uplift its health care system, among other important agenda items.
Governor Balochistan Justice ® Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing addressed the forum as keynote speakers.
Speakers from various political parties of Balochistan included Malik Sikandar Khan, leader of opposition in Balochistan Assembly, MPA Sanaullah Khan Baloch, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Chairman of Hazara Democratic Party, Dr. Ishaque Baloch from National Party, Prince Agha Umer from Balochistan Awami Party, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel President – PML-Q Balochistan, and Dr. Hayatullah Khan Khilji - Member of Provincial Council and CEC ANP.
The Chinese ambassador in his keynote address highlighted the importance of Balochistan to Pakistan and China. He explained the achievements of China in tackling COVID19 faced by and also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in the war against the pandemic.
He assured that China will stand beside Pakistan through thick and thin. China has helped Pakistan in establishing a 1000 bed isolation hospital and is continuing to help Pakistan