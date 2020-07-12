Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Saturday visited the residence of late Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and offered fateha.

According to a communique here, the PPP Chairman condoled with the brothers and sons of late Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

Bilawal said, ‘Shaheed Ghulam Murtaza Baloch’s death is a big loss to the party.’ He said that the deceased was a hardworking, loyal and honest party leader. He expressed his sympathises with the bereaved family members.

On the occasion, Hajji Anwar Baloch big brother of late Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Muhammed Yousuf Baloch (son), Muhammed Hayyat Baloch (son), Wajid Baloch (son) and senior party leader Abdul Haqeem Baloch, Manzoor Hussain Baloch and Jamil Soomro were also present.