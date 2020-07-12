Share:

TIMERGARA - Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Sat­urday said that the incumbent government had imposed censorship on freedom of speech and con­sequently many channels had been banned by the government.

Addressing a news conference at Ahya ul Uloom Bal­ambat and earlier speaking at a condolence reference at Aghosh Center Gulabad, the JI chief said like de­grees of the pilots the PTI government was also fake. Declaring the PTI government as puppet, the JI chief said the boat of PTI government was sinking. “The PTI government was the continuation of previous regime of dictator Pervez Musharaf, PML-N and PPP govern­ments,” he said adding the government would soon reach its final destination as it had failed on all fronts