ISLAMABAD - David Beckham has paid a visit to Captain Sir Tom Moore to award him with a frame football shirt as he is made honorary captain of the Lionhearts squad.The National Health Service hero, 100, has been elected as the first member of the squad, which is made up of ‘inspiring individuals’ who helped during the crisis.Three Lions icon Beckham, 45, who previously dubbed the veteran ‘truly inspiring’, arrived for a socially-distanced visit at Captain Sir Tom’s Berkshire home.Captain Sir Tom won the hearts of the nation during the coronavirus crisis as he raised more than £39million of NHS Charities Together with his 100 laps around the garden bid.After originally setting a target of £1,000, Captain Sir Tom smashed his target by millions after the whole globe got behind his fundraising bid.