ISLAMABAD - Work on Jurassic World: Dominion has been hit by a fresh panic after several of the crew tested positive for Covid-19 on the first day of resumed filming.Bosses are in crisis talks over the production at Pinewood Studios where stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum are shooting.It follows months of coronavirus delays and the introduction of safety ¬procedures, including a drive-through testing facility, to enable the cameras to roll again.

The movie became the first major film to resume post-lockdown filming.A source said: “This was the last thing anyone expected so soon.

Everyone was excited about getting things back up and running on set but this could totally derail that.There are millions and millions of pounds at stake here.Nobody wants more long delays.”The film is the sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise.Shooting started in Canada early this year before switching to the UK studios at Iver Heath, Bucks.