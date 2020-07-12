Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the aim to work together for the cause of trade, industry and economy. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and BCCI President Javed Iqbal Chaudhry signed the MoU while LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, BCCI Senior Vice President Ahmad Bilal, Secretary General Abeer Haider and LCCI Secretary General Shahid Khalil were also present on the occasion. It was also agreed that both the chambers would evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interests. Both the chambers would share and exchange all trade-related data for increasing the competitiveness of goods and reducing cost of doing business. LCCI and BCCI would also cooperate in preparation of proposals for economic uplift of the country and would conduct joint research studies to develop industries in Lahore and Bahawalpur. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that harmony between the two chambers would help solving the problems being faced by the business community. He said that strength of the private sector lies in unity therefore they should extend full support to each other on all economic issues and challenges. He said that the LCCI is taking a number of steps to educate its members on day-by-day international trade and economic scenario. He said that overseas Pakistanis should be given maximum facilities as they are playing a key role for economic uplift of the country by sending precious foreign exchange.