Share:

LAhore - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has opposed ideas of launching movement against the government in a situation when the ruling party wants a self escape to present itself innocent before the public in the next election. “I’m not in favour of providing opportunity to rulers to declare themselves martyrs,” he said in a statement issued from Mansoora on Saturday. Sirajul Haq said the bad governance was visible in every sector under the rule of the PTI, economy had collapsed and a common man was not provided any relief in past 22 months. The PTI came into power with fake mandate, therefore, it was incapable and inept even after two years, he said, adding nobody knew how long it would take further to the ruling party to fix the crises facing the country. Mentioning prime minister’s statement that 18th amendment was hurdle in the performance of the government, he said, it was not the constitutional amendment but the rulers who were incapable to improve the performance of institutions and their own. Senator Siraj said that the government failed to take even a single step to turn the country into a Madina-like-state. The interest based economy and the debt trap engulfed the country at a level that even the PTI supporters were desperate and felt sorry for choosing the present rulers as their leaders, he said. Siraj lamented the accountability process became a joke while the government was making full attempts to control the media and judiciary.