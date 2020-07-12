Share:

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood has said the government will take strict administrative actions for the implementation of the standard operating procedure in schools after its reopening.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the reopening of schools depends on the evolution of the pandemic over the coming months.

The Minister said the discussions will be held in next month in light of the coronavirus situation in the country. He said digital applications are being developed for teachers while student evaluations will be conducted differently.