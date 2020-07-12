Share:

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while criticising the opposition, has said that the opposition parties should not interfere in the efforts to move Pakistan forward.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry expressed these views while talking to the media.

He said that if no one in the party is listening to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supporters nowadays, then who will listen outside. In the current political situation Leadership of the opposition parties is fragmented. Criticising the opposition parties, Fawad Chaudhry said that let alone Imran Khan, first decide who has to do the opposition.

He further said: 'It has not been decided yet in PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who their leader is? Both parties should first find their own leader and then talk about Imran Khan's resignation. There is no man of Imran Khan's stature in the whole of Pakistan.

He said that no one has any problem, the government will complete 5 years, whether one likes it or not. Pakistan would be better with Imran Khan, and PM is currently dealing with important issues like Coronavirus. The Federal Minister said that the government was tackling the problems for the betterment of the economy.

He further said that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report has made important revelations regarding the leadership of PPP. He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has fled the country in the Panama case.