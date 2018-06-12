Share:

LAHORE - Kashif Asif and Ashab Irfan both won 2nd SNGPL Ramazan Championship 2018 in thrilling finals at Punjab Squash Complex held here yesterday.

Chief guest for the finals was Sheraz Saleem Secretary Punjab Squash, while Guest of honors Tariq Malik Treasure PSA, Sports officer SNGPL Muhammad Haroon, Manager Squash Team SNGPL Farrukh Amin, tournament referee Asim Amin, coaches, players and some families also witnessed both the finals.

In senior category, two upcoming young players Moin Rauf and Kashif Asif played a very good final. Moin won first game but failed to capitalize as Kashif made a remarkable comeback to win next three games on trot to land title. Kashif controled the game in a very good manner and his better fitness levels were the major factor in deciding the winner. Kashif won the title in 25 minutes 8/11, 11/1, 11/3, 11/4.

In junior category, Ashab Irfan defeated Junaid khan in a very well-contested match with score of 12.10, 11/9, 11/9. Both players displayed some quality squash but in the end young Ashab, who is younger then Juanid, won the match and title.

In the concluding ceremony PSA secretary Sheraz Saleem thanked the sponsors SNGPL Sports cell team President Sohail Gulzar, Secretary Ashraf Nadeem, Sports officer Muhammad Haroon, Manager team SNGPL Farrukh Amin. He said that this activity was very positive in holy month of Ramazan as boys get a good opportunity to display their abilities.