LAHORE - Former Balochistan Chief Minister and head of BNP (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on the PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore on Monday.

The two leaders discussed latest political situation in Balochistan in the contest of upcoming general elections. Issues relating to seat adjustments between the PPP and the BNP came under discussion during the meeting.

Also, PTI chief Imran Khan’s relative Shah Zaid on Tuesday announced to join the PPP at a news conference addressed by senior PPP leaders here.

The new entrant into the PPP has also been promised a party ticket from NA-127, a constituency from where PTI has pitched Jamshaid Cheema while the PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz has also filed her nomination papers from here.

Zaid said Khan had made him head of PTI’s Trade and Business wing and he raised over 100 million rupees for Chairman’s Secretariat in Lahore. He alleged that PTI leadership sold party tickets to the highest bidders compromising the much talked-about merit policy of the party. He claimed he would defeat his rival candidates from NA-127.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Imran Khan had selected old masons and used material to build new Pakistan. “Imran could not raise a team of new players in 22 years”, he added.

Ch Manzoor said that no one except Imran was new in the PTI’s core committee. To a question, the PPP leader said that PML-N had reached its logical conclusion. He asked Mian Nawaz Sharif that he could gain some time in Panama case by change of his counsel but he could not change his destiny.