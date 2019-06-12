Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court Tuesday granted the NAB 11 days physical remand of former president and PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in money laundering and fake accounts reference. The NAB produced former president before Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik amid foolproof security arrangements around Judicial Complex Islamabad. The NAB sought 14 days physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abassi pleaded that NA chairman was authorised to issue arrest warrants against any accused even in the cases already referred to the courts. It was the investigation officer (IO) of the case who provides grounds to NAB chairman for issuance of arrest warrants, he further added. He stated that Zardari was an accused for assisting the practice of opening fake accounts that were used for money laundering and receiving kickbacks. He informed the court that a total of eight accused persons had been arrested so far by the department in the same case. Judge Arshad Malik asked the NAB lawyer that why any permission was not sought from this court before arresting accused Asif Zardari. He said that the accused had already submitted surety bonds for bail in the court. The judge asked the NAB prosecutor to assist the court on above point.

NAB’s prosecutor contended that Zardari’s bail had been rejected from an upper forum. There was no legal restriction upon department to get permission from this court before arresting accused, he said. He informed the court that Zardari’s health condition was good in accordance of his medical analysis conducted after his arrest. NAB prayed the court to grant 14 days physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari.