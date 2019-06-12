Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services has faced a sharp cut in budgetary allocations as over Rs13 billion have been proposed for the sector in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20).

The budget for the health sector at national level has been almost slashed half as over Rs25 billion were allocated in the previous fiscal year of 2018-19. Later, on the allocation of Rs25 billion was also revised and Rs8.133 billion was allocated in fiscal year 2018-19.

However, this year the total allocation proposed for the ministry of NHS programme for the next fiscal year is Rs13.376558.

According to the PSDP documents, 32 new schemes have been introduced for which Rs10.58738 have been allocated.

In new schemes introduced nearly five projects are still un-approved while 06 are under the process of approval.

In ongoing schemes of PSDP 2019-20, Rs6.809445 has been allocated for 13 projects. For the Prime Minister National Health Programme (Phase-II) Rs03 billion have been allocated, while for Expanded Programme on Immunisation Rs2.206billion have been allocated.

Meanwhile for National University of Medical Sciences Rs02 billion have been allocated and Rs 150 million have been allocated for strengthening points of entry of Pakistan and Directorate of Central Health Establishment.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has received a lion’s share in new schemes as 11 projects will be initiated in the fiscal year of 2019-20.

For Federal Services Polyclinic Hospital (FGPH) five new projects have been proposed. However, only one project of National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicines (NIRM) has been added in new schemes. Meanwhile, only single project of construction of 200 beds hospital has been proposed in new schemes. The new projects of the PIMS include Hospital Waste Management System, installation of Mortuary refrigerators for mortuary, procurement of equipment for ENT Head& Neck Department, procurement of equipment for Orthalmology department, procurement of MRI equipment for radiology department.

Other PIMS projects include upgradation of existing facilities at PIMS and up-gradation of department of Nephrology.

The new scheme include establishment of 200 beds hospital, SW Islamabad, and feasibility study of upgradation of Drugs Testing Facilities in Drugs Control and Traditional Medicines Division Islamabad. The newly proposed projects of FGPS Hospital are replacement of purchase equipment at hospital through Counter Value Fund of Japan, strengthening of Intensive Care Unit at hospital, strengthening of ENT department, strengthening of Maternal and Child Health care Center Services and upgradation of radiology department at hospital. The new project of NIRM hospital included is purchase of new electro-medical equipment to replace the Obsolete and Old Fashioned Machines with regard to strengthening and enhancing medical care and facilities for disabled patients. The other new projects for the city include feasibility study for strengthening and capacity enhancement of ORS Production unit according to the current GMP standards at NIH, National University of Medical Sciences, strengthening of technical capacity of M/o NHS and upgradation of the rural health facilities and strengthening for the health department for effective healthcare provision.