Share:

LAHORE - The FMC International Men Squash Championship got underway and in round one, eight matches were decided here at Punjab Squash Association Complex on Tuesday. Abbas Zeb, Shahzad Ali, Bilal Zakir, Abdul Malik Khan, Owais Rashhed, Naveed Rehman, Haris Iqbal and Waqas Mehboob moved into round one second stage. Abbas Zeb beat Saad Abdullah 11/4, 11/6, 11/7, Shahzad Ali beat Muhammad Farhan 11/6, 11/8, 7-11, 11/5, Bilal Zakir beat Harris Qasim 1-7 (rtd hurt). Abdul Malik Khan beat M Farhan Hashmi 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, Owais Rasheed beat Faisal Riaz 11-3, 11-2, 11-2, Naveed Rehman beat M Abdul Qadir 11-7, 11-2, 11-7, Haris Iqbal beat Waqar Mehboob 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10 and Waqas Mehboob beat Salman Saleem 11-6, 11-4, 11-2.