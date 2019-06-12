Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that all including the PM Imran Khan and allies should present the proofs against ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the court or NAB if they had any.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Marriyum Aurangzeb condemning the allegations of Minister Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Khaqan Abbasi has said that Premier Imran Khan should show courage and declare his assets, pay taxes like Abbasi did.

She said that the proofs of money laundering and assets abroad were being revealed against the alligator himself who were leveling allegations against the person who was most tax-payer.

The PML-N spokesperson said that announcement that next turn is to be of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is proof of NAB-Niazi nexus.

Responding on PM’s address, she said that the Premier to turn attention from agreement with IMF talked about the issues he did while standing on container.

Marriyum asked PM to leave container now and try to be country’s representative. He (PM) should also avoid becoming ‘Maula Jutt’ and leave the attitude of threatening opponents, she advised.

She said that, not one but the PM can form 10 inquiry commissions as we have complete record of what we earned and where we spent the money.

The PML-N Spokesperson said that no doubt we acquired loans but on the other we laid a network of motorways and added 11000 megawatt electricity to national grid.