Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation in panic at midnight.

Bilawal Bhutto took to Twitter and wrote Imran Khan feared that he’ll be unable to pass the budget and his government will fall.

The PPP chairman stressed that coercion will not work and no one with a conscious could vote to increase taxes, inflation and unemployment.

This budget is economic suicide and we cannot let it pass, he affirmed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also slammed the first budget for fiscal year 2019-20 of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government saying it dismantles the economy of Pakistan, and termed it as PTIMF budget.

PPP senior leader Khurshid Shah said Imran Khan is Leader of the House, and he should make a speech in the Parliament as addressing the nation from a studio does not hold any significance.

“Is arresting opposition leaders the way to form Riyasat-e-Madina? The government panicked after PPP announced to stage protest.”

PPP leader Moula Bakhsh Chandio maintained that selected prime minister handed over the economy of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and mindful people are completely aware that how much authority does Imran Khan’s government has.