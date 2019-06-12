Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will address a post-budget news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon.

In his briefing, he will further explain the main features of the budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year.

Yesterday, the federal budget 2019-20 with a total outlay of 7022 billion rupees was presented in the National Assembly The budget document envisages relief for the poor and measures for economic stabilization and fiscal discipline.

The new budget envisages total development outlay of 1,863 billion rupees for the next fiscal year.