KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended bail of former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro, till August 07 in illegal allotment of land case.

A two-member bench of SHC headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh was hearing the case pertaining to illegal allotment of land in Jamshoro district.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor also submitted progress report in two inquiries against PPP leader Shoro in the court.

The prosecutor told the court that a reference has been filed in one of the two inquiries against Jam Shoro.

The NAB counsel, however, complained to the court that Shoro was not cooperating in NAB inquiries.

Jam Khan Shoro, a PPP leader, facing inquiries in illegal allotment of land in Jamshoro district.

In an earlier hearing of the case, NAB prosecutor told the bench that reference on one inquiry has been filed, which didn’t include the name of Shoro, because a separate reference would be filed against him.

Court ordered to set apart the two inquiries after prosecutor sought the time for separating the two inquiries.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor had told the court that three different inquiries were being carried out against the former local government minister, one of them pertained to illegal allotment of 62 government plots in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

NAB said illegal allotment of plots cost the national exchequer Rs180 million. Former Director General of KDA Nasir Abbas has also been arrested in the same case.

SHC extends interim bail of Siraj’s brother, other accused in NAB case

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of Agha Siraj Durrani’s brother and other accused in a NAB case.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s brother Gulzar Ahmed and other accused appeared in the high court hearing regarding bail petition of Durrani.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the bench that the reference has been filed against the accused.

The NAB has recently filed reference pertaining to assets beyond means of income against Agha Siraj Durrani.

The NAB has named 20 persons including Agha Siraj as accused in the reference filed in an accountability court here after an inquiry, which continued for three months and 10 days.

Barrister Khawaja Naveed, counsel of Rehmatullah Lashari, pleaded to the court that his clients was not named in the NAB reference. The accountability bureau counsel informed the court that the NAB has recorded statement of Lashari and he is not wanted to the bureau.

The court dismissed the plea of Lashari after the NAB prosecutor’s statement. The bench also ordered return of the bail money deposited by Lashari in the court.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until June 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail on judicial remand.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB executive board had approved filing of a reference against Agha Siraj Durrani in an assets beyond means case.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.