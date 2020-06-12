Share:

ISLAMABAD - Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested nine members of two gangs involved in bike-lifting, house theft incidents and recovered gold ornaments, artificial jewelry, eight stolen bikes as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

SP Investigation had constituted two special teams under supervision of DSP CIA to nab the criminals. One of the teams arrested four accused including three housemaids identified as FarzanaKohsar, Nafessa, Iqra besides Imran Khan, residents of Faisalabad and recovered gold ornaments, artificial jewelry and intoxicating pills from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, another team arrested five accused namely Zeeshan, Hamad, HamzaHaider, Nadeem and ArslanNemat. The police team recovered eight stolen motorbikes, cell phones and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered at Ramana, Golra, Margalla, Industrial-Area and Koral police stations and further investigation is underway, according to the police.