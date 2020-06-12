Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday hoped that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif will soon return to perform his duties as the Leader of Opposition.

Bilawal telephoned Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, to enquire about his health. Sharif was tested positive of for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.

Chairman PPP said that he and his father Asif Ali Zardari just found out about Shehbaz Sharif’s health. He said that Asif Ali Zardari has also enquired about his health and is hoping and praying for his early recovery.

Bilawal also enquired about the health of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is in England for treatment and said that he and his father both prayed for his early recovery as well.

He said that this was the time to be united in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He “hoped for early recovery of Shahbaz Sharif so that he can fulfil his responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly,” said a PPP statement,

Separately, Ambassador of European Union in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

Matters of international economy amid COVID-19, Sindh government’s effort to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Benazir Income Support Programme and Sindh Rural Support Organization were discussed in the meeting.

The Chairman PPP apprised the Ambassador of the Sindh government’s philosophy; that to the PPP saving lives was a first priority.

Bilawal apprised Androulla Kaminara of the locust attacks on the crops in Sindh and other provinces of Pakistan. He said that the PPP government in Sindh is trying its best to deal with the locust issue.

Bilawal commended the funding by the European Union under SRSO’s initiatives such as the Sindh Union Council and Community Economic.

He appreciated the fact that it was through the continued financial support offered by the EU that such collaborations enabled programs essential to improving conditions for the most vulnerable.

Androulla Kaminara appreciated the work done by the Sindh government in responding to the pandemic along with BISP and SRSO.

She hoped that the Sindh government, with its efficient and timely measures, will be able to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19.