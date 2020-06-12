Share:

Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The PML-N leader has quarantined himself after contracting the virus. It has been learnt that Ayaz Sadiq frequently visited his constituency and was active in welfare works including distribution of ration among the needy.

A number of parliamentarians are suffering from the pandemic. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

PML-N Member National Assembly Ahsan Iqbal, PTI MNAs Dr Ramesh Kumar and Farukh Habib, JUI-F MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MQM MNA Usama Qadri and Senator Sana Jamali earlier contracted COVID-19 and all of them quarantined themselves.

On the other hand, Pakistan has confirmed 107 deaths – highest till date – by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 125,933. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,463.