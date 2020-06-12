Share:

The budget 2020-21 has the following salient features:

–Total outlay of budget 2020-21 is Rs 7,294.9 billion. This size is 11 percent lower than the size of budget estimates 2019-20.

–The resource availability during 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs 6,314.9 billion against Rs 4,917.2 billion in the budget estimates of 2019-20.

–The net revenue receipts for 2020-21 have been estimated at Rs 3,699.5 billion indicating an increase of 6.7 percent over the budget estimates of 2019-20.

–The provincial share in federal taxes is estimated at Rs 2,873.7 billion during

2020-21, which is 11.7 percent lower than the budget estimates for 2019-20.

–The net capital receipts for 2020-21 have been estimated at Rs 1,463.2 billion against the budget estimates of Rs 831.7 billion in 2019-20 reflecting an increase

of 75.93 percent.

–The external receipts in 2020-21 are estimated at Rs 2,222.9 billion. This shows a decrease of 26.7 percent over the budget estimates for 2019-20.

–The overall expenditure during 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs 7,294.9 billion, out of which the current expenditure is Rs 6,345 billion.

–The development expenditure outside PSDP has been estimated at Rs 70 billion in the budget 2020-21.

–The size of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2020-21 is Rs 1,324 billion. Out of this, Rs 676 billion has been allocated to provinces.

–Federal PSDP has been estimated at Rs 650 billion, out of which Rs 418.7 billion for Federal Ministries/Divisions, Rs 100.4 billion for Corporations, Rs 3 billion for Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), Rs 7 billion for COVID responsive and other natural calamities programme.

REVENUE RECEIPTS:

–Total Federal Board of Revenue taxes for the year 2020-21 are estimated at

Rs 4,963 billion.

— Non-tax revenues for the upcoming year are estimated at Rs 1,108.9 billion.

— Gross revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 6,573.22 billion out of which provincial share is Rs 2,873 billion.

–The net revenue receipts for federal government in budget 2020-21 are estimated at Rs 3,699 billion, showing an increase of 6.8 percent over the budget estimates of 2019-20 and 19.24 percent over revised estimates of outgoing fiscal year 2019-20.

EXTERNAL RESOURCES:

–The government obtained loans and grants to bridge the gap between the receipts and expenditure. The net external resources for 2020-21 after deduction of foreign loans repayment (Rs 1,228 billion) and repayment of short term credits (Rs 183 billion) have been projected at Rs 810.34 billion are lower by 73 percent and 64.34 percent respectively when compared with budget and revised estimates 2019-20.

Current Expenditures:

–Total current expenditures of federal government for the year 2020-21 are estimated at Rs 6,344 billion which are 16.7 percent and 12.99 percent lower when compared to the revised estimation and actual estimation of current expenditures during outgoing year.

–Mark-up payments for the year 2020-21 have been estimated at Rs 2,946 billion out of which Rs 2,631 billion would be paid on domestic debt and Rs 315 billion on foreign debt.

–Expenditures of Rs 470 billion have been estimated for pensions which are

1.4 percent higher when compared to the revised estimates of Rs 463.4 billion for

the outgoing year 2019-20.

–For Defence Affairs and Services, an amount of Rs 1,289 billion has been estimated for the year 2020-21 compared to revised estimation of Rs 1,227 billion

for the outgoing fiscal year 2019-20.

–For grants and transfers, Rs 904 billion have been estimated against Revised estimation of Rs 1,177 billion for the year 2019-20.

–Subsidies have been estimated at Rs 209 billion against revised estimation of

Rs 349.5 billion for 2019-20.

–For running of Civil government, Rs 475.7 billion have been estimated for the fiscal year 2020-21 against revised expenditures of Rs 445.8 billion in 2019-20.