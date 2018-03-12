KARACHI - The route of Benazir Intra-city Pilot Project has approved after the consultation of concerned authorities.

Karachi Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed Khan presided over 144 Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Board meeting at Commissioner Officer, Karachi on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-I, Deputy Commissioner South, Secretary RTA, Director KDA for Traffic Engineering Bureau, SSPs Traffic of District East, West, Central, Korangi and other officials.

Secretary RTA Nazar Hussain Shahani briefed the meeting about Benazir Intra-city Pilot Project route, said that government of Sindh has decided to run 10 air-conditioned buses during current month for travelling convenience and fulfill the requirement of transport service in the metropolis.

“The bus route has finalised from Daud Chowrangi, Landhi to Tower via Shar-e-Faisal”. Shahani said that thousands of people will accommodate from the bus service in a day. He further said that Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department, Chief Minister Sindh and Provincial Minister for Transport were putting all efforts to overcome the transport shortage in city and implementation on the mass transit projects including Bus Rapid Transit System and Karachi Circular Railway.

The meeting also approved the route of the Benazir Intra-city Pilot Project and finalized the fare of the service as 20 rupees.

On the occasion, the commissioner said that the completion of mass transit projects would provide modern and comfortable travelling servicer while millions of people facilitate from the services soon.