CHITRAL-Speakers expressed their concerns over the rising incidents of women's suicides at Chitral.

A function was held at Government Girls' Degree College Chitral to pay tribute and recognize the women's services.

Chitral District Nazim Maghfirat Shah was the chief guest on the occasion while the ceremony was presided over by additional deputy commissioner Minhasuddin. The programme was organised by the social welfare and special education and women empowerment departments. Nusrat Jabeen, the first woman district officer of social welfare, briefed the participants about women's role in development of Chitral.

She highly appreciated that women are fully empowered for getting education, casting their vote at Chitral. Women also participate in social activities and have no hurdles in their way. She expressed her concern over the underage marriages of girls.

A resolution was also passed in the seminar. Through the resolution they demanded the government fix special quota and preference to women folk in employment of each and every departments of Chitral so as to enable them to serve the women. They demanded encouragement of women who are working on key posts so as to motivate other women to join the practical life. They also demanded the establishment of daycare centre and separate washrooms for the women in all the departments and every organisation.