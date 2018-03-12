French far-right party Front National president Marine Le Pen waves following her speech at her party's congress in Lille, north of France, after being re-elected for a third term as leader.
The 49-year-old proposed changing the party's name to the National Union as part of efforts to improve its image which has been associated with her father Jean-Marie since 1972.
French far-right party Front National president Marine Le Pen waves following her speech at her party's congress in Lille, north of France, after being re-elected for a third term as leader.