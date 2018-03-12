NPT delegation visits Pakistan Movement veteran’s grave

The office-bearers of the NPT Sunday visited the mausoleum of first Pakistan movement martyr Muhammad Malik. They also offered prayers for the shaheed. Pakistan movement worker Col (r) Saleem Malik, Aziz Zafar Azad, Prof Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Nawab Barkat Mehmood, teachers and students were present on the occasion. –Staff Reporter

PU VC orders academic accountability

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar has instructed all heads of departments to ensure academic accountability and implement semester rules. Chairing a high level meeting, Prof Dr Zakar said that the administration wanted to promote quality education on campus and implementation of semester rules in letter and spirit was a must to achieve this target. He said that the university administration would ensure provision of peaceful academic environment on campus. –Staff Reporter

Library organises seminar

Punjab University Library has organised a seminar on environmental friendly attitude in which Department of Geography Associate Professor Dr Munawar Sabir and Aisha Khalid highlighted the concepts of "Go Green Pakistan" and "Sustainable Development". Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, faculty members, librarians and students were present on the occasion. In his address, Dr Haroon Usmani emphasized that such activates would be conducted in the libraries for the promotion of book friendly culture and to establish an informative society. Later, cloth bags were distributed in the participants as the best substitute of polythene bags. –Staff Reporter

Scholars awarded degrees

Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in which Zakir Hussain in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled “Geo-Strategic Significance of Gilgit-Baltistan: Political, Economic and Security Interests of Pakistan, Indian and China (1947-2013)”, Ishtiaq Ahmed after approval of his thesis entitled “Sufis’ Approach to Quranic Exegesis (A Critical Analasis)”, Saira Banaras in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled “Identification of Natural Fungicides from Asteraceous Weeds for the Management of Charcoal Rot of Black Gram” and Farhat Batool in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled “Iridium-Catalyzed Borylation of the Syntheses of Novel Carbocyclic & Heterocyclic Compunds”. –Staff Reporter

PU offers diploma in Indian Studies

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) will organize launching ceremony of diploma in ‘Indian Studies’ on Monday (today) at 12pm. Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri will be the chief guest on the occasion. PU VC Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, former High Commissioner to India Shahid Malik, Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla and others will also attend the ceremony. –Staff Reporter

Blood donation camp at UVAS

The Blood Donor Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Care Centre (KITCC), observed the Red Day, organised a thalassemia awareness seminar with the aim of making the country thalassemia free. The representatives of KITCC Punjab addressed the students and delivered a lecture on thalassemia and its consequences. A camp was also arranged to provide free thalassemic screening facility to students. More than 300 students gave blood samples for the test. –App

PU academic staff body meets

An urgent meeting of the Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) was held at the University Club Sunday. The meeting deliberated on the overall situation of the university and annual elections of PUASA. ASA President Javed Sami and Secretary Iftekhar Ahmad Tarar expressed their satisfaction over their negotiations with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar. They also thanked him for his highly positive role in normalising the situation. They said that the VC had ensured administration's neutrality in the PUASA elections. The PUASA Executive Body appreciated VC's democratic stance and decided to hold the annual elections on Tuesday April 10, 2018 in the Waheed Shaheed Hall, at the Institute of Education and Research, Quaid e Azam Campus. The Election Committee was also formed in this regard. The PUASA Annual Dinner will be held on April 9, 2018. –Staff Reporter