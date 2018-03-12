CHANGA MANGA - Annual elections of District Press Club Kasur were held the other day. Sardar Sharif Sohdal was elected as president, Atta Muhammad Kasuri as general secretary, Rana Zahid Imran Khan as district chief print media, Imran Chaudhry as district chief electronic media, district chief cameraman Dr Zafar Iqbal, SVP Ch Nadeem Akhtar, VPs Zulfiqar Haider Khan, Muhammad Ramzan Sajid, Mian Khadim Hussain, Mehar Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Arshad Sindhu, Rao Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Ahmad Ghazi, Mazhar Abudl Karim were elected as dy. secretaries while Mehar Afzaal was elected as finance secretary. Athar Kasur was elected as dy chief electronic media, Mehar Ramzan Sardar, dy chief print media, Ghulam Ahmad dy chief cameraman team. Hafiz Zaheer Ahmad as secretary information and Ch Waseem Akhtar was elected as office secretary.

Journalists from all over the district participated in election and voting continued from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Chairman Election Board Malik Abdul Aziz along with members election board Rana Mansoor Ahmad, Ch Sabir Ali Ansari, Javed Sahotra and Yasin Mehar announced the names of newly-elected office-holders of District Press Club . People belonging to every walk of life including ADCG Abdul Salam Arif, AC Kasur Imtiaz Ahmad Khichi, ADC Finance Rabia Riasat, DPO Kasur Zahid Marwat, SP Investigation Mirza Abdul Qadoos Baig, Spokesperson Punjab Govt. Malik Ahmad Khan, President District Bar Kasur Mirza Naseemul Hassan, District Chairman Rana Sikander Hayat Khan, MNA Malik Rasheed Ahmad, Ch Salman Hanif, MPA Yaqoob Saithi, Malik Ahmad Saeed, Naeem Safdar Ansari, Haji Ayaz Ahmad, Ahmad Latif Advocate attended the function and praised the conduct of transparent election. The newly-elected president said, “I will work for solution of all problems of journalists all over the district. Everyone will see our progress in positive way.”