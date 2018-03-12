ISLAMABAD - M Muzammil thrashed top seed M Abid in straight sets to lift the 1st Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship 2018 in the final played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex.

It was first ever national ranking men’s singles title for young Muzammil. Meanwhile, young Mahin Aftab won the ladies singles title after brushing aside top seed Pakistan No 1 Sara Mansoor in straight sets. In the men’s singles final, top seed M Abid was beaten by Muzammil Murtaza7-5, 6-4, who bagged his first national title.

JCSC chairman Lt Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI (M) graced the occasion as chief guest, while among others, PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan, Air vice Marhsal Farooq Habib, high-ranked military officers (serving & retired), PTF officials and a sizable crowd were also present there.

In the end, JCSC chairman and his wife, PTF president and Air vice Marshal distributed the shields among the players.