The move of removing the constitutional limitation on any Chinese President for not holding office more than ten years will transform the Chinese state apparatus into a more authoritative one. It is surprising to see that the most of the economically stable countries are falling to the rhetoric of populists. After India, Turkey, some European states and America elected demagogues and populists to highest offices; China has also decided to follow suit, as Xi Jin Ping will rule for a lifetime.

While the Chinese officials are defending the move by arguing that “the abolition of term limits is to bring the office of the president in line with Xi’s other positions which have no term limits”, the step will leave very little room for dissent against the state policies. Furthermore, it makes no sense at all to allow an individual to rule for a lifetime so that his/her policies can be continued. What if such policies fail to generate the desired results in the days to come?

But what will the Chinese state achieve from amending the constitution? Numerous shifts and changes are expected both internally and externally. Allowing Xi to rule for indefinite time will give him time and space to turn his deeply nationalistic vision for China into a reality. Also, his rule will bring frequent reforms to the market thus will consolidate the state’s grip on the economy; hence the country will be a pseudo-free market.

The amendment now makes it clear that there’s little stopping Xi from realizing his vision for China. Last October, the Communist Party’s more than 2,300 delegates unanimously to enshrine “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” into the party’s constitution.

Only time will determine whether the change made in the constitution is of any benefit to the Chinese people or not. One thing is clear, though, that with Xi’s power grab, China has officially joined the club of countries ruled by strongmen.