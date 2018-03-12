ISLAMABAD - The 42nd meeting of the Board of the Governors (BoG) to be held here on Tuesday (tommorrow) for discussing the research priorities to develop the local agriculture and livestock sector on modern lines for enhancing food safety and security in the country.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, who is also president of PARC Board of Governors Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan will preside over the meeting, said a press release.

The Board of Governors will discuss research priorities and various issues of agriculture sector which include production planning, cost of productions and crops scenario.

The meeting would also discuss policies for research to modernize the agriculture sector and finding ways and means to enhance the outreach of research and developmental activities to end users, particularly to farming community living in the far flung areas of the country.

The BoG would also discuss for ensuring seed purity and quality in order to increase the per acre crop yield in the country. The programmes for the technologies transfer, innovations and future planning to promote the allied sector and value addition, would also be discussed in the meeting.

Dr Yusuf Zafar chairman, PARC will inform the board about taking various steps for improvement of performance and efficiency of PARC system.