QUETTA - The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders on Sunday rejected the mindset to make Pashtun servitude through despotic policies.

“We demand constitutionally sanctioned rights in the country for Pashtuns,” asserted the speakers, while addressing a mammoth public gathering at Saddiq Shaheed Ground Quetta.

Various political parties’ representatives, apart from the leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, also addressed the public gathering.

Large pictures of lawyers who embraced martyrdom in Quetta hospital suicide blast were displayed on the venue.

The PTM Chairman Manzoor Pashteen, addressing the gathering, said that Pashtuns could not shed tears on their miseries and had decided to ask for an end to all oppressions and cruelties being committed against them.

He said Pashtuns were being pushed to the wall with their hands tied through a hatched conspiracy.

Regretting failure to trace whereabouts of former SP Rao Anwar, Manzoor Pashteen said why intelligence agencies were unsuccessful to nab the SP who was involved in fake encounter of Naqeeb Mehsud.

“We had set one month deadline to certain quarters to apprehend Rao which expired but no action has been taken by the government,” he said at the gathering.

Pashteen added that nearly 30,000 missing persons had so far been reported in federally-administered tribal areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged upon the security forces to produce them in courts and award punishment through legal procedures.

“It is highly terrible that when we come out for constitutional rights to simply live in peace, opponents start leveling allegations like agents of enemy,” he said.

He went on to say that everyone was being embarrassment at security checkpoints which had resulted in protest against such security measures that could cause humiliation.

Other parties’ representatives addressing the gathering said that Pashtuns demanded their constitutional rights through a democratic way and this must be accepted.