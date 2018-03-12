In the law between states, there is one set of rules that are never broken; even in the times of war; diplomatic norms and cordiality towards diplomats are observed. Through its poor treatment of Pakistani diplomats, India is steering close to violating this integral diplomatic norm.

Diplomatic sources in India revealed on Saturday that a demarche was made to the Indian High commission of in Islamabad and external affairs ministry in Delhi. The source pointed out the trend of harassment against Pakistani diplomats and their families; there were many incidents over the past three days in which the children of Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner were stopped and harassed on their way to school. In another incident a senior diplomat was harassed while moving in Delhi. Members of diplomatic staff are also abused in public and a number of accidents of vehicles have happened.

India and Pakistan’s relationship has been at an all-time low lately. India’s lashing out at Pakistan at the 37th session of the UN human rights council, where it accused Pakistan of protecting terrorists, may have exacerbated the already volatile situation.

Whatever the reasons are, it is a mark of the integrity of a democratic country that it does not violate diplomatic norms. Even countries at open war observe humanitarian law, and cooperate with diplomats.

With the shifting balance of power in the world, India is predicted to become a major game-changer in world politics. With its increasingly close partnership with the United States, India is maneuvering to win a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), as representative of South Asia.

However, it is moves such as these which make up Pakistan’s case for why India should not be given that power. India has not shown respect for UN rules and regulations, seen by the countless ceasefire violations India commits against Pakistan, with regular shooting of civilians and soldiers by the border. This instance of intimidation of diplomats is just more blatant disregard of the international law and decorum which governs relations between states.