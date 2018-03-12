Gujranwala - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that his party will break the ‘Niazi-Zardari’ nexus, claiming that the duo had done nothing for the public.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan [Niazi] and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari were not competent enough and they had not delivered to the public in the provinces their parties are in power.

“After winning the next elections, we will introduce the metro transit project in Gujranwala also,” the CM announced while addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally here at Jinnah Stadium.

Before the address, he inaugurated Rs8 billion Jinnah Interchange and Rs5 million Parking Plaza, besides performing the groundbreaking of Rs6 billion two-way road from Sheikhupura to Gujranwala.

Shehbaz also inaugurated Government Girls Degree College of Ladhay Wala Waraich, constructed at a cost of Rs1.2 million, and E-Khidmat Markaz, E-Library and Sports Gymnasium.

Tight security arrangements were made in the city during his visit and a heavy contingent of police was deployed at the stadium, where party workers had gathered in large numbers.

In his address, CM Shehbaz said that PML-N government has completed development projects worth Rs40 billion for the uplift and prosperity of Gujranwala district in the past four years and over Rs60 billion in last 9 years.

He announced an engineering and technology university in Gujranwala, up-gradation to university level of Rachna College, construction of a multi storey surgical tower at District Headquarter Hospital, a flyover at Alam Chowk and widening of Gujranwala to Khanqaw Dogran Motorway Interchange from 12 feet to 24 feet.

The CM promised that if people gave them another opportunity to serve, all these projects will be started and brought to completion within stipulated time.

He said the huge gathering of people was a clear proof of the fact that people were extremely fond of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif, and that they were astute enough to judge veracious from worthless.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he had come to Gujranwala to congratulate people for Jinnah Flyover which was a ‘wonder of Pakistan’ that would lighten the hearts of the people with lightening at night and blossom of flowers.

He added that food lovers who used to visit the city from other areas had to face difficulties before but now this flyover would facilitate them.

The chief minister said that Nandipur power plant, which is not far from here, was completed four years ago by working day and night under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

During the government of Peoples Party, machinery of this project stayed unattended on Karachi port for 4 years and its parts were stolen, he added.

He said that they have completed many other such projects also, enabling the country to overcome the menace of loadshedding.

Shehbaz said that Zardari’s government has turned Karachi into Mohenjodoro and on the other side, government of Naizi Sahib has pushed Peshawar into darkness.

The PPP and PTI leaders have made an alliance against PML-N but people were well aware that they have done nothing in their provinces, he said. This was the reason, he added, that they both were afraid to face public.

He said Imran Khan did not have the courage to face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people and that was why he was levelling “baseless allegations on us”.

The chief minister said they have provided better educational facilities to the children from less privileged families. He said that thousands of PEEF scholars are playing their part in the development of the country.

“We have ensured supply of standard medicines in government hospitals and CT scan machines are made available in all district hospitals of the province. People of remote areas are being provided with standard medical facilities at their doorsteps through mobile hospital.”

Moreover, CM added that they have laid a network of roads, bridges and flyovers. The best IT centre has been established in Lahore.

Shehbaz claimed that their policy of development and public service was hurting the opponents. He vowed that with the blessing of Allah his party will bury the alliance of Zardari and Niazi.

Defence Minister Khurram Dhangir Khan, Minister of State Chaudhry Mahmud Bashir Virk and Usman Ibrahim also addressed the rally. Provincial ministers, members of the assembly and huge number of workers of Muslim League were present in the gathering.