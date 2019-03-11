Share:

KARACHI-Television industry’s undisputed power production 7th Sky Entertainment is back with another stellar drama to shoo your week day blues away.

Under the production of the dynamic duo Abdullah Kadwani and AsadQureshi, whose inimitable style and engrossing stories have always had the power to grip our attention, ‘MeraRaabWaris’ looks like another blockbuster.

“Mera Rab Waris” centers on a love story between characters that you don’t usually expect from a romantic soap.

Ayesha, played by Madiha Imam is a perky girl, who is very religious- two traits that are not often shown in the same characters, and hence makes up for a rare and welcome sight.

Haris, played by Danish Taimoor a free willed guy who seems to be the polar opposite of Ayesha, but somehow their stars are meant to align, and these two will end up together.

The first episode does justice in introducing all the characters but doesn’t dive directly into the story, providing interweaving storylines and strong characters which are interesting enough to keep us hooked.

The premise, initially is deceptively simple, Ayesha and Haris are meant to end up together, as it was clear from the trailers, but the drama pulls off the trick of undercutting a seemingly clichéd plot, turning it into an interesting storyline.

There is a little chirpiness and a whole lot of heart on display here, which draws you in all the characters.

Ayesha and Haris belong to two families that arestark opposite, but somehow have a connection because of a friendship between the fathers. By the end of the episode, it is clear that Haris’ family is going to ask for Ayesha’s proposal, but how would Haris react to marrying a girl who does sharaiparda, as he seems to be a man of modern taste?

Madiha Imam and Danish Taimoor shine in the drama, but the script seems to be the real star.

With bold direction and screenwriting, and a tantalizing support cast, there is more than enough here to make you want to trust the creators, strap in, and go wherever this curious ride may take us.