Model Ayyan Ali has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against issuance of her arrest warrants.

Aftab Bajwa counsel for Ayyan Ali filed a petition in the LHC against her arrest warrants on Tuesday.

Petitioner took the plea that she wanted to appear before the trial court in order to face allegations levelled against her.

Petitioner said that she should be given a chance to appear before the customs court to prove her innocence .

Transparent trial under Article 10 A of the constitution is the basic right of every citizen.

Petitioner prayed the court that her arrest warrants should be taken back.

The custom court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Ayyan Ali upon not appearing before it constantly.

It is vital to mention here that three days before, Rawalpindi custom court had declared Ayyan Ali proclaimed offender in a currency smuggling case.

Court had declared Ayyan Ali proclaimed offender upon constantly non-appearance before it.