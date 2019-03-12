Share:

SIALKOT - Former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (r) Jawad S Khawaja gave an idea of promoting peace through education. He stressed all the segments of society to come forward to play their pivotal role in promotion of quality education.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an interactive session with students and faculty members held at University of Sialkot on Monday.

Justice (r) Jawad S Khawaja said that education was the name of humanity and real education was to have love for others. The main purpose of this interactive session was to inculcate the true meaning of the education.

Former CJP also highlighted the role of Sufism in the formation of a new society. He also addressed the issue of the standard of education in Pakistan, saying that good education could play a vital role in formation of a good society as well. Students actively participated in question and answer session. The students raised the issues of poor education in the society. The audience was well entertained with the spell-bounding “Kathak Dance” of young children and their singing performance as well.

CEO Rehan Younas, Chairman Faisal Manzur, Vice Chancellor Dr Ejaz Qureshi, HoDs, Deans and senior journalists also attended this mega event. They also had fruitful discussion on the importance of education as well.