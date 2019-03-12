Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the government is ensuring implementation of the National Action Plan in both letter and spirit.

He was addressing a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, who arrived in Islamabad earlier today with his accompanying delegation.

Matters pertaining to regional peace and security and the situation in Afghanistan will be discussed during the meetings.

The Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov is also scheduled to arrive in Islamabad later today.

According to a press release by the foreign office, the Turkmen foreign minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Turkmen Minister for Energy and other high-level officials.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Turkmen counter-part will lead their respective delegations at the second round of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), to be held in Islamabad.

The Turkmen foreign minister will also hold meetings with ministers of finance, petroleum and energy during his visit.

Meredov’s visit will add momentum to existing cooperation at all fronts including bilateral, regional and multilateral. It will also reinforce Pakistan's endeavours to deepen its engagements with Turkmenistan and build a strong economic partnership between the two countries.