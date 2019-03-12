Share:

LAHORE - Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed of the Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Secretary Aviation Division in writ petition challenging the eligibility criteria of the PIA chief executive officer (CEO).

The court also directed the respondents to file reply and para wise comments in the petition in two weeks. The eligibility criteria is mentioned in the advertisement for the post of PIA CEO. The petitioner also submitted for the cancellation of application form of Air Marshall Arshand Malik as a candidate of CEO PIA.