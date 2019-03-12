Share:

LAHORE - Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday recused himself from hearing a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan as an MNA. As a result, the two-judge bench stands dissolved.

The bench consisting of Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and Justice Shahid was hearing the plea filed by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party leader Mudassar Chaudhry.

He said: “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief concealed vital information in nomination papers. Under the Section 60(2)(d) of the Election Act 2017, a candidate is required to submit a statement of assets and liabilities and of his spouse and dependent children.

“But Khan did not give details, including those of daughter Tyrian White in the nomination papers. Therefore, Khan is no more Sadiq and Amin.”

The petitioners made a request to the court to disqualify prime minister Imran Khan as member of National Assembly.

The case has been referred back to the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice to form another bench.