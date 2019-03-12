Share:

LAHORE - Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took three wickets to guide Multan Sultans to a convincing seven-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the PSL in Karachi on Monday. Abbas finished with 3-22 keeping Lahore down to 140-8 in their 20 overs before opener Shan Masood struck 25-ball 48 with eight boundaries and a six to steer Multan to the target in just 12.3 overs.

The win gave Multan fifth position in the points table with six points in ten matches, a finish they also achieved last year while Lahore’s fate could not change as they finished fifth and last in the first two editions and sixth and last both this and the preceding year. Lahore managed just six points in ten matches and had an inferior net run-rate than Multan.

Masood added 50 for the second-wicket with Johnson Charles (25-ball 41 not out with five boundaries and two sixes) to steady the chase after Multan lost Umar Siddiq for 13 at the total of 20. When Masood got out, Multan needed 18 more which they scored without any hiccup with some 45 balls to spare.

Abbas said he stuck to the basics which brought him success in Tests. “I was injured and after my rehab I got my chance,” said Abbas. “I did my wholehearted effort and stuck to my basics and that gave me success.”

Multan skipper Shoaib Malik said his team did not do justice with their talent. “Overall we played good cricket but luck was not on our side,” said Malik. “We lacked that winning ratio in the tournament and did not grab the crunch positions.”

Lahore skipper Fakhar Zaman admitted it was a tough tournament for his team. “Yes, it was tough and especially when you lose so many matches,” said Fakhar. “We did learn and got some good bowlers but the end wasn’t ideal.”

Lahore were led by opener Fakhar’s 36-ball 53 which had eight boundaries and a six but Lahore kept losing wickets and could never get the impetus for a fighting total. Off-spinner Chris Green, who took 1-25 in his four overs, provided Multan with the breakthrough when he dismissed Rikki Wessels for four before Abbas took over.

Abbas celebrated his inclusion in the Pakistan team for the ODI series against Australia starting next week by dismissing Sohail Akhtar (five), David Wiese (30) and Saad Ali (eight) in an incisive spell of fast bowling.

Crowd favourite Shahid Afridi marked his first-ever presence in a HBL PSL match staged in Pakistan with a spell of two for 18 off his four overs.

Wiese tried his best to lift the innings during his 22-ball knock which included two sixes and as many boundaries. Recently arrived Asela Gunaratne also chipped in with a brisk 12 but lost his wicket when Lahore needed him.

Scorecard

LAHORE QALANDARS:

Fakhar Zaman c Shan b Afridi 53

M Wessels b Green 4

Sohail Akhtar c Christian b Abbas 5

Haris Sohail c Christian b Afridi 7

Saad Ali b Abbas 8

D Wiese c Vince b Abbas 30

D Gunaratne lbw b Ilyas 12

Hassan Khan not out 6

Shaheen Afridi run out 3

Haris Rauf not out 6

EXTRAS: (lb6) 6

TOTAL: (8 wkts; 20 overs) 140

FOW: 1-27, 2-39, 3-59, 4-78, 5-94, 6-124, 7-127, 8-134

BOWLING: M Abbas 4-0-22-3, M Ilyas 4-0-33-1, C Green 4-0-25-1, Junaid Khan 4-0-36-0, Shahid Afridi 4-0-18-2

MULTAN SULTANS:

Umar Siddiq run out 13

J Vince c Fakhar b Shaheen 25

Shan Masood c sub b Wiese 48

J Charles not out 41

Shahid Afridi not out 3

EXTRAS: (b4, lb5, nb1, w1) 11

TOTAL: (3 wkts; 12.3 overs) 141

FOW: 1-20, 2-70, 3-123

BOWLING: Shaheen Afridi 2-0-25-1, Haris Rauf 3-0-29-0, Hassan Khan 2-0-27-0, S Lamichhane 2.3-0-28-0, D Wiese 2-0-15-1, D Gunaratne 1-0-8-0

TOSS: Multan Sultans

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: M Abbas

UMPIRES: Michael Gough, Rashid Riaz

TV UMPIRE: Shozab Raza

MATCH REFEREE: M Javed