SIALKOT - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood has said that the mounted border tensions between Pakistan and India are decreasing day-by-day due to the effective, positive and wise foreign diplomacy of Pakistan.

The former AJK prime minister said: “The Indian aggression has highlighted the Kashmir issue globally, as the Kashmir dispute has got the world attention now in a better way.”

He stated this while talking to the newsmen on Monday. He said that the world is highly appreciating Pakistan’s peace talk offers to India to de-escalate the prevailing border tension between Pakistan and India along the Line of Control (LoC) and Sialkot Working Boundary as well. He said that Pakistan has responded to India for its violations of Pakistani air space. He said that the wars could never be solution to any problems, saying that Pakistan had ever wanted durable peace in this region especially with India.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that India must respond positively to Pakistan’s peace offers by giving up the Indian war aggression, as the people of both Pakistan and India also wanted peace between these two nuclear neighbours as well.

He said that USA, England, Saudi Arabia, China and other countries have played their pivotal role in halting the war between Pakistan and India, due to which now the border tension is decreasing day-by-day.

Earlier, addressing a Kashmir Conference held at Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot, former AJK prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that the repressive tactics of Indian army have been immensely increased. India should stop bloodshed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmir was unfinished agenda of partition. Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein.

The AJK leader said that such resolve of the Kashmiris had not weakened rather strengthened with every passing day and with each new act of Indian cruelty in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said seven decades had passed and the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remained unresolved.

Addressing the conference, PTI Central Punjab President Umer Dar urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurise India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Separately, addressing a meeting of local lawyers held at Pasrur Bar Association in Pasrur, former AJK prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood said: “Ruthless killings, pellet injuries to children and infants, rapes and torture; Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue unabated and so does the spirit and courage of Kashmiris in their fight to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.”

Barrister Sultan Mehmood said Kashmiris had been fervently demanding an end to India’s illegitimate rule, spanning more than 70 long and bloody years.

He said since 1947, the number of tortures, molestation and killings perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiris had become a case study in unprecedented violence.

He said that thousands of innocent Kashmiris had been brutally tortured and extra-judicially killed during forced disappearances or illegal custody by the Indian occupation forces, which enjoyed full immunity under draconian laws.

He strongly criticised the prevailing larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

He revealed that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He said the sacrifices of the thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the Held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon. Former AJK Minister Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiri reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. He said that the Kashmiri people had appealed the UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir to mitigate the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiris there.

Former MLA-AJK Ch Maqbul Ahmed added the sacrifices of the hundreds of the thousands of the Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke, as the Kashmir Issue has reached near its peaceful amicable solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon.

Addressing the participants, President Pasrur Bar Association Ghulam Mustafa Bhatti said that the peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the prolonged delayed burning issue of Held Kashmir.