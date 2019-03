Share:

Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif at jail.

“Thank you very much @BBhuttoZardari for your thoughtfulness & kind gesture. Means a lot to me. Prayers & every good wish. God bless,” she tweeted.

In response to her tweet, Bilawal tweeted, “Prayers for your father’s health. Hope we can maintain traditions of decency and humanity. We are all people first & politicians second.”