Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday has said that work on up-gradation of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar will soon be started.

Talking to the media in Rawalpindi today, he said the network of Pakistan Railways will be expanded in order to provide better travelling facilities to the commuters.

Sheikh Rashid said that planning has been done for the construction of the Nullah Leh expressway. He said the 23-kilometre project will change the entire landscape of Rawalpindi. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of this mega project.

Sheikh Rashid said that one new nursing hospital and a college will also be established in Rawalpindi.