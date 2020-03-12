Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that India’s hands were red with Kashmiris’ blood.

In a meeting here with officers of the foreign ministry here, the FM said Pakistan will exposé India at all forums.

Qureshi said the foreign service was performing as the most efficient service of the country projecting Pakistan’s point of view abroad.

“We have to adapt the latest requirements of the diplomacy. The world is changing. We have to ensure everyone gets our message,” he said.

The FM directed the ministry officials to concentrate on promoting Pakistan’s stance before the world.

He said Muslims were being massacred in India where police and security forces are acting as silent spectators.

The meeting decided to highlight Pakistan’s positive role in the region and the world. Foreign Minister Qureshi said the world should be informed about the better opportunities emerging in the diplomatic, political, economic and tourist perspectives.

He said since the Indian government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, US President Trump has offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue at least four times.

He maintained Pakistan’s ties with the US had improved considerably and Pakistan hoped to get Washington’s support on the Financial Action task Force issue.

He said Pakistan had played a positive role on the Afghan peace issue as it wanted stability in the region. Qureshi said India made its utmost efforts to create hurdles in the Afghan peace agreement. “Despite all that, it will be a big success,” he said.

The FM said Pakistan had a central role at world level and the world was appreciating its role for establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

He said economic stability was a precondition for an independent foreign policy. Pakistan, he said, was moving ahead on economic diplomacy pursuing it as a principle in foreign policy.

“Economic stability is essential for a free and independent foreign policy,” he said, adding, to pursue this goal, the Foreign Ministry has adopted economic diplomacy as a rule and “we are moving forward.”

He said Pakistan had recently organized ‘Engage Africa’ Conference in Kenya to enhance trade and investment in the African continent.

The FM said important personalities of the business community in African countries were invited to the conference with an aim to increase the volume of trade and investment with the African countries.