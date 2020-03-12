Share:

Lahore - The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators was called off due to persistent rain here at the Gaddafi Stadiumon Wednesday.

The persistent rain, which started in late afternoon, continued without any interval forcing the umpires to call off the 25thmatch of the PSL 2020.Light showers in afternoon intensified in early evening robbing all the chance of staging of the match.The square of the low-lying Gaddafi Stadium was water lodged and conditions were not even suitable to even conduct toss of the match.The pitch remained under covers with ground staff hoping that the rain will stop, which did not happen and finally the umpires officially called off the match.

Both the teams shared one point each. Multan, whohave already through to the play-offs of the event, have now accumulated 12 points from eight matches and are at the top of the points table with net run-rate 1.547. Out of total eight matches, they won five,lost and one match against Karachi Kings failed to produce any result. Multan won their opening match against Qalandars by 5 wickets, second against Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets, third against Karachi Kings by 52 runs, fourth against Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs, fifth against Islamabad United by 9 wickets while they lost just one match against Islamabad United by 8 wickets.

Quetta struggling in the event are now staying at the bottom of points table with seven points with net run-rate of -1.052. They played nine matches so far and emerged triumphant in three while lost five of them and one of their matches against Multan Sultans on Wednesday couldn’t produce any result.

Quetta won the inaugural match of the PSL 2020 against Islamabad United by 3 wickets, registered their second victory against Karachi Kings by 5 wickets while recorded their third triumph against Islamabad United by 5 wickets. They lost their first match against Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets, second against Multan Sultans by 30 runs, third against Lahore Qalandars by 37 runs, fourth against Peshawar Zalmi by 30 runs and fifth against Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets.Quetta will be locking horns with Karachi Kings in their last group match/pool match on March 15 at Karachi’s National Stadium.