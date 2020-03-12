Share:

BAHAWALPUR-A two-day Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival was inaugurated here at Islamia University on Wednesday.

The celebrations started with a beautiful recitation from the holy Quran by Qari Mohammed Ali Abdul-Mada’i from Jamia al-Azhar, Cairo (Egypt).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Professor Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University Bahawalpur, said that it was for the first time in the history of the university that academic and cultural activities had been organised on such a large scale. Thinkers, intellectuals, poets and writers from all over the country attended the inaugural ceremony. Syed Tabash Alwari and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce President Javed Iqbal Chaudhry, on the occasion, appreciated the cooperation of the university’s administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Tabash Alwari said that Pakistan was created for the revival and implementation of the Islamic system. “The former state of Bahawalpur was rich and adhered to great Islamic traditions. Today, Islamia University Bahawalpur is promoting this great academic and cultural heritage, which is undoubtedly a great national service,” Alwari commented.

Eminent journalist and intellectual Wajahat Masood said that cities and universities were the centers of civilization. “Bahawalpur and Islamia University Bahawalpur are excellent examples of this. As a public sector university, Islamia University Bahawalpur has achieved a unique position by organising such an event,” he added.

On the first day of the event, social media, mobile app contests were held. Artists from different parts of southern Punjab played regional musical tunes. Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mehboob inaugurated the exhibition of local craftsmen where twenty stalls of local products had been set up. The books exhibition was inaugurated by Syed Tabash Alwari.

An exhibition of flowers was also arranged outside the main auditorium. A food festival had also been organised on the occasion where stalls had been set up by various food chains. Besides that local food was also served.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Malik Habibullah Bhatta senior politician, Director News Radio Pakistan Abdul Hadi Mayar, Sherin Gul, Jahan Ara Abbasi, Naseer Ahmed Nasir and other honourable persons.

Renowned journalists will participate in the debate on Kashmir and social media topics in the media conclave while Pakistan will hold a concert tomorrow evening.