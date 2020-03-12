Share:

Two more cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday have been confirmed at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border, sources said.

One patient is a Pakistani national and other is an Afghan national, who was sent back to his country, after detection of the deadly virus.

Pakistani patient identified as Muhammad Asghar is an employee in the Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan, who was sent back to Pakistan on the special directives of the foreign office, said sources.

He was working a Passport Collector in the Pakistan Embassy and was quarantined in Kabul as preventive measures, yesterday. Agency Surgeon Tariq Hayyat confirmed infection of coronavirus in Asghar.

Asghar has been quarantined at the Torkham Border and soon will be transported to Islamabad.

Since the start of the outbreak in late December, more than 115,000 people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus disease, resulting in the deaths of over 4,000 people.