LAHORE - Rescue workers on Friday night were struggling to control and cool down the blaze which broke out, several hours before, in a refrigerator manufacturing unit near Hanjarwal on Multan Road.

Billows of smoke rose over the densely populated locality as firefighting units and ambulances rushed to the factory amid sizzling weather.

No casualties were reported in the fire which erupted at about 1:15 am, as workers fled to safety amid hue and cry.

It was not yet clear what caused the blaze. At least 14 firefighting units and dozens of rescue workers took part in the operation that continued for more than eight hours.

Rescue workers said the blaze broke out in the Waves Refrigerator Factory, a popular home appliances brand of a private Cool Industries, and spread to its 50-Kanal long sheds within no time.

According an employee of the factory, the fire erupted “spontaneously and surprisingly spread, within no time, in main areas of factory.” The rescuers were seen using sky-scraping electric stairs to throw waters on the fire. Muhammad Farooq, spokesman for the Punjab Emergency Service last night told reporters that the “cooling process” would take several more hours. “Situation is too complicated here,” Farooq said, several hours after they launched the operation to put out the blaze. He said the temporary sheds built alongside the main unit are located at no less than 50-kanal piece of land. “Some pockets are still burning in these sheds and generating thick black smoke,” he explained.

The factory management was yet to estimate the exact financial losses. However, firefighters say they believe the owners suffered huge losses because the blaze reduced to ashes home appliances, equipment, machinery, and other valuables at the site.

A police official said the factory was insured. The losses will be estimated once the firefighting operation is completed, the officer said while quoting a senior factory employee.

The district administration officials also reached the site and launched investigation into the incident. The fire send thick and black smoke into the air for hours and created panic in the entire locality, causing worst traffic mess on the main Multan Road.

A rescue official late night said that due to the vast temporary structure and flaming material, the cooling process is still underway. “(The) fire is completely under control now. But some pockets are generating thick black smoke. The cooling process will continue,” the official said.